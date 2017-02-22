Teens Saved From Drowning In Freezing Water By Two Models

Six teenagers fell into ice-cold water when they walked onto the ice in Central Park and attempted to take a selfie on Monday night.

Fortunately, they were rescued shortly after by two men who just happened to be skateboarding by.

Even better, those two men–Ethan Turnbull and Jonas Bennett–happened to be ridiculously hot models.

A post shared by @bennett_jonas on Nov 26, 2016 at 4:21pm PST

Back in NYC – throwback by @rickdaynyc 🍌 #NYC #rickday A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀E T H A N. T. ™ (@ethanturnbull) on Nov 30, 2016 at 10:30am PST

“We just came around the hill and I could see them standing on the ice… as we came back around, I heard them screaming by that stage, and when we got there they were well submerged in the water,” Turnbull explained in an Instagram video according to Buzzfeed.

While the pair were applauded for their actions, Bennett denied that they were heroes and said they were simply in the right place at the right time.