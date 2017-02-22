Teens Saved From Drowning In Freezing Water By Two Models

Six teenagers fell into ice-cold water when they walked onto the ice in Central Park and attempted to take a selfie on Monday night.
Fortunately, they were rescued shortly after by two men who just happened to be skateboarding by.
Even better, those two men–Ethan Turnbull and Jonas Bennett–happened to be ridiculously hot models.
“We just came around the hill and I could see them standing on the ice… as we came back around, I heard them screaming by that stage, and when we got there they were well submerged in the water,” Turnbull explained in an Instagram video according to Buzzfeed.
@ethanturnbull and I tonight went out to Skateboard around Central Park. Passing a frozen lake we saw a group of 6 kids go though the ice. We ran over and immediately we're put in the toughest situation I think We will have to go through. 6 kids screaming for help being pulled down by each other, soaking backpacks and huge jackets. I had to make a decision to get in the middle of that or watch them drown. When I got about waist deep two of the kids jumped on top of me and pulled me under. I had to pick them both up and throw them to Ethan. I then grabbed a ladder and pulled the next 2 in. Behind them were two lifeless bodies that I knew I couldn't get too. I swam out and grabbed the last two guys and was able to get them to shore and keep them alive. I feel humbled and grateful that God called me to be there tonight, I'm still shaking and am completely shook by what I experienced, but I'm alive and so are 6 other kids who got very lucky tonight.
'Right place right time' – Fortunate enough to have been in the position to help multiple younger generation New Yorker's today. With out the help of my Buddy @bennett_jonas the outcome of this event would have been much different. Thanks to all the friends and family that have checked in 😊 NYC #helpingothers #nbc #nbc4ny @nbcnews @dailymail
While the pair were applauded for their actions, Bennett denied that they were heroes and said they were simply in the right place at the right time.
We both just want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out. It is far beyond what either of us expected and we can't thank you all enough. We are so overcome and humbled by this experience. What happened here last night was no joke and we are all lucky to have climbed out of that water. Thank you to all the NYFD and NYPD who came out and were the real heroes saving the 8 kids we pulled out of the water. God is so good and for sure had our back last night. @ethanturnbull @mcdermottphotos