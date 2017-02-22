Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-February 22nd

1.

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is up to 403-million dollars. That’s the payout over 30 years. A winner who took a lump-sum payment would collect just under 244-million bucks. No one has won the Powerball jackpot since December 17th, when an anonymous winner in Delaware picked up a cash payout of 72-million dollars on a 121-million dollar jackpot. Tonight’s drawing will happen just before 11 p.m. Eastern Time. Your odds of winning the jackpot are about one in 292-million. (Read more from Yahoo)

Jimmy Kimmel has revealed that he is considering retiring from late-night TV when his contact expires in the fall of 2019. The 49-year-old late-night TV talk show host tells “Variety,” he’d like to have more free time and if he does end his show, he wants to go out on his own terms. Kimmel says he won’t necessarily do another late-night show or even something in show business. The Brooklyn-native adds he likes to draw, make sculptures and would like to write a book at some point.

Tom Hanks is set to release his first collection of short stories, titled Uncommon Type: Some Stories, on October 24th. The book, which he began working on in 2015, will reportedly consist of 17 tales all featuring typewriters (Hanks is a big fan of the machines). The stories cover everything from a man settling into life in New York City after fleeing his civil war-ravaged country to an actor trying to grapple with the boredom of the press junket circuit. “In the two years of working on the stories, I made movies in New York, Berlin, Budapest, and Atlanta and wrote in all of them,” Hanks said of the stories. “I wrote in hotels during press tours. I wrote on vacation. I wrote on planes, at home, and in the office. When I could actually make a schedule, and keep to it, I wrote in the mornings from 9 to 1.” (Read more from Hollywood Reporter)

When an Ohio fifth-grader named Lena Draper couldn’t figure out the answer to (8 + 29) x 15, she turned to the Marion Police Department for help with her homework. “I’m having trouble with my homework,” Lena messaged the department Friday, via their Facebook page. Despite being “more of a history, civics, and social studies kind of guy,” Lt. BJ Gruber responded to the message, correctly telling her to “do the numbers in the parenthesis first.” Even though Gruber flubbed the answer to Lena’s second, tougher question, Lena’s mom says she loves that he was there to help. “Thank you, Marion, Ohio Police Department, for truly building relationships with the community,” she said. (Read more from CBS News) Molly posted screenshots of the Facebook exchange, which has gone viral.