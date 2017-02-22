MUST SEE: Chase Bryant and Runaway June Cover “Better Man”

Singer-songwriter Chase Bryant put a new spin on Little Big Town’s hit “Better Man” and we can’t get enough of it!

In his cover of the track written by Taylor Swift, Bryant changed “you” to “I” in the lyrics, giving another side of a break-up.

In the LBT song, Karen Fairchild plays the role of a woman who still can’t overcome the understanding that she’s better off alone according to Rolling Stone.

Meanwhile Chase’s version transforms it into a song of intense regret from the other perspective. Bryant becomes the man whose actions have wrecked the relationship.

The vocals are backed by incredible harmonies from country trio Runaway June.

“Better Man” will appear on Little Big Town’s upcoming album, The Breaker, set to release on Feb. 24.