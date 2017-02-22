Luke Bryan Thanks Fans For Support After His Infant Niece Passes Away

February 22, 2017 6:26 AM By Kat on KMPS
Sad news for Luke Bryan, his wife Caroline and their family with the passing of Luke’s 3-year-old niece, Sadie Brett Boyer.

A representative for Bryan told Taste of Country that Sadie Brett, known as Brett, died after dealing for some time with internal issues and undergoing dialysis.

She was the daughter of Ellen Boyer, the sister of Bryan’s wife Caroline.

Boyer posted regularly about her family and Brett’s condition on Facebook. However, a final update came on Sunday night saying, “Please flood the heavens with prayers. We will not give up on our tough, brave Brett”.

Luke Bryan thanked fans for their support on Tuesday after revealing that his niece had passed away. “We thank all of you for your prayers,” Bryan tweeted. “Love y’all.”

Listen Live