Florida Georgia Line Announce Summer Tour With Chris Lane and Nelly

Cannot wait to see y'all this summer on #TheSmoothTour with our boys @Nelly_Mo & @iamchrislane. Keep checking back for on sale dates! pic.twitter.com/ZvmxP6wDNf — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) February 22, 2017

SURPRISE! FGL is hitting the road this Summer for ‘The Smooth Tour’ and they’re bringing along Chris Lane and…Nelly!

If you’ll notice on their list of tour cities, there’s a Seattle date scheduled!

Oct. 6 – Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Tickets to 39 upcoming shows are now on sale as part of Live Nation’s Megaticket, and the remaining dates slated to go on sale Feb. 24 according to Taste Of Country.

Lane is currently on the Dig Your Roots Tour with Florida Georgia Line & this isn’t the first time they’ve teamed up with Nelly.

Radio.com spoke to FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley about the upcoming tour, and their longstanding friendship with Nelly, who appeared on a remix of the group’s first single, “Cruise.”

“Yeah, we’re excited,” Hubbard enthuses. “Nelly’s an awesome friend and a great entertainer and a great guy to be on the road with and learn from, so we’re really excited to be back out with him and Chris Lane, one of our best friends, one of our favorite tour mates as well. Put those two guys together in the baseball stadium in the summer, it’s gonna be awesome. It’s gonna be a huge party, and we’re gonna give our fans something to remember, for sure.”

“I think from day one Nelly came in kind of like a mentor, like an uncle kind of figure and a really good friend,” Kelly says. “From day one it felt like somebody we’d grown up with and kinda already knew. It’s a relationship and a friendship where you don’t really have to try, you’re just kinda always talking and chatting. And he always takes the time to lift us up and encourage us and share stories with us, and he’s nothing but smiles. And he can get all ‘business’ on you and tell you the deal and give you some really good advice.”

The guys are also teasing ANOTHER big announcement tomorrow! What could it be?