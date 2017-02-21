WATCH: Hair Color That Changes With Temperature Is A Thing

February 21, 2017 7:53 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Change, color, Fashion, hair, Trend, women

You’ve seen mood rings that change colors with your mood, and now there’s hair color that changes with your environment!

The Unseen has developed a color-changing hair dye, Fire, that reacts to shifts in temperature — it could be red outside and revert to a more natural color indoors.

Basically what happens is when heat or cool temperatures hit the hair pigments, your hair will change different colors.

If you have red hair and you’re in the wind, it might go blue.

In theory, it shouldn’t be any more harmful than the dye you buy at the store; but according to Endgadget, ‘Fire’ still needs to be refined and fully assessed for safety before you can buy it.

