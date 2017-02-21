Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-February 21st

1.

The Powerball lottery’s jackpot has ballooned from $349 million to $403 million after no one claimed the top prize in Saturday’s multi-state drawing. Whoever wins Wednesday night’s jackpot can choose to take their winnings either in a lump sum cash payment or paid out over 29 years. The lump payment, after taxes, is nearly $244 million. A $2 ticket gives you a one in 292.2 million chance at joining the hall of Powerball champions. (Read more from CBS Miami)

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, are having a daughter. The couple shared the news in a video posted on social media. It was recorded at a gender reveal party. The couple was surrounded by friends and family, and used a cake to reveal the gender of their unborn baby. When Thomas cut into the cake, the color inside was pink. Their daughter is due in August. Thomas and Lauren are also finalizing plans to adopt a baby from Africa. There’s no word on when the adopted baby will arrive or if it’s a boy or girl. (Read more from Today)

Twenty-five-thousand tickets to Eric Church’s Holdin’ My Own tour are being resold. The tickets were identified as being bought by scalpers. They’ll be released today at noon local time for the remaining stops on the tour. Church has been battling scalpers for years. This is the second time in less than six-months that Church has released tickets back to fans. (Read more from Billboard)

Just in time for Easter, Peeps is joining forces with Oreo cookies. Oreo is introducing a new limited-edition marshmallow Peeps-flavored Oreo. It’s made up of two golden cookies with a bright pink marshmallow Peeps-flavored creme center covered in sugar. “People” reports vanilla cupcake M&M’s and Reese’s gold eggs are rumored to be making an appearance on store shelves before Easter.

After much testing and tasting, Starbucks has created the Ember, the newest trend in temperature-controlled mugs that lets you keep your hot drink at a constant temperature of your choosing for up to two hours on the go, or all day long when used with its accompanying charging coaster. The high-tech mug has already sold out on the coffee giant’s website. And considering it costs the same as around 80 tall coffees, that’s kind of impressive.Ember has a $150 price tag that makes it a pricey purchase, but if you’re a dedicated coffee drinker, then this smart mug could itself be a smart buy. (Read more from Digital Trends)