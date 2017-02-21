Maddie & Tae May 6th

February 21, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: Auburn Rotary Club, Maddie, Maddie & Tae, Maddie And Tae, Tae

The Auburn Rotary Club & New Country @ 94.1 KMPS are proud to announce MADDIE & TAE will headline the 2017 Auburn Rotary Scholarship Show, with special guest Dylan Jakobsen, on May 6th at the Auburn High School Performing Arts Center.

For 34 years KMPS has partnered with the Auburn Rotary to put on a world-class show (past artists have included Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker and Keith Urban!), benefiting the Auburn Rotary Scholarship fund. With your help, the scholarship show has raised over $1,000,000 to help students realize their dream of furthering their education.

As a loyal KMPS listener we want you to get your tickets FIRST for this years show. Click the link below and use the code to purchase your tickets starting at 10am tomorrow!

PRE-SALE: Tuesday @ 10:00AM – Wednesday @ 3:00AM
(or until sold out)

Offer Code: KMPS

