Jake Owen Adds A Puppy To The Family

Pearl and I picked up our new addition to the family today. A beautiful 3mos old German Shepherd. Still working on a good name… any suggestions? A post shared by Jake Owen (@jakeowenofficial) on Feb 18, 2017 at 8:35am PST

There is just something extremely adorable about a man, his daughter, and their new PUPPY!

Jake Owen and his daughter, Pearl, have welcomed a German Shepherd to their family according to Taste Of Country, and the country star shared a picture of the happy trio together to Instagram on Saturday (Feb. 18), asking fans for some help coming up with a name.

“Pearl and I picked up our new addition to the family today,” Owen writes. “A beautiful 3mos old German Shepherd. Still working on a good name… any suggestions?”