Jake Owen Adds A Puppy To The Family

There is just something extremely adorable about a man, his daughter, and their new PUPPY!
Jake Owen and his daughter, Pearl, have welcomed a German Shepherd to their family according to Taste Of Country, and the country star shared a picture of the happy trio together to Instagram on Saturday (Feb. 18), asking fans for some help coming up with a name.
“Pearl and I picked up our new addition to the family today,” Owen writes. “A beautiful 3mos old German Shepherd. Still working on a good name… any suggestions?”