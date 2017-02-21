Jake Owen Adds A Puppy To The Family

February 21, 2017 8:05 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: daughter, dog, Family, Jake Owen, Pets

There is just something extremely adorable about a man, his daughter, and their new PUPPY!

Jake Owen and his daughter, Pearl, have welcomed a German Shepherd to their family according to Taste Of Country, and the country star shared a picture of the happy trio together to Instagram on Saturday (Feb. 18), asking fans for some help coming up with a name.

“Pearl and I picked up our new addition to the family today,” Owen writes. “A beautiful 3mos old German Shepherd. Still working on a good name… any suggestions?”

