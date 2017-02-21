It’s A GIRL For Thomas Rhett and His Wife, Lauren!

Life for Thomas Rhett just keeps getting more exciting!
Last week, he and his beautiful wife Lauren Akins, shared the exciting news that they’re doubly expecting!
Lauren is pregnant, and the couple is in the process of adoptting a baby from Africa.
Then, Thomas shared a video saying they were going to wait to know the baby’s gender.
And just this week, the couple celebrated the big baby news with their family and friends at a gender reveal party according to TODAY.
To make the big announcement, they had the perfect cake made!
Finally came the big reveal…
IT’S A GIRL!!!! And clearly Thomas Rhett is excited…
We can’t wait to follow along with their family adventures! Congrats on their little girl on the way!