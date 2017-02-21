It’s A GIRL For Thomas Rhett and His Wife, Lauren!

Life for Thomas Rhett just keeps getting more exciting!

Last week, he and his beautiful wife Lauren Akins, shared the exciting news that they’re doubly expecting!

Lauren is pregnant, and the couple is in the process of adoptting a baby from Africa.

We are so happy to announce that we are pregnant and we are in the process of adopting a child from Africa! Safe to say life is about to get crazy! 😜 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:20am PST

Then, Thomas shared a video saying they were going to wait to know the baby’s gender.

Tell us what you think! Boy or girl? A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Feb 16, 2017 at 11:55am PST

And just this week, the couple celebrated the big baby news with their family and friends at a gender reveal party according to TODAY.

To make the big announcement, they had the perfect cake made!

"✨… how we wonder what you are…" • • • guess what we're doing tonight 🙂 🎀💙 🎂: @crumbdelacrumb A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Feb 18, 2017 at 11:55am PST

Finally came the big reveal…

🎀💗🎀💗🎀 **sorry our family is nuts BUT WE'RE HAVING A BABY GIRL!!!! A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Feb 18, 2017 at 5:32pm PST

IT’S A GIRL!!!! And clearly Thomas Rhett is excited…

@thomasrhettakins is really excited about having a girl 😂💗🎀💗 A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Feb 18, 2017 at 6:46pm PST

We can’t wait to follow along with their family adventures! Congrats on their little girl on the way!