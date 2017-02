Well this is one way to show off your city and welcome commerce to your town. Crank up the music, put your dancin’ shoes on, and boogie all over town! Auburn, Washington Mayor Nancy Backus is dancing all over Auburn to show off the sights and businesses in her community. She hopes this will bring attention to Auburn and encourage people to spend money in her town.

Hey you not only make us want to dance Mayor Backus, you make us want to discover Auburn all over again!