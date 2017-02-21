Eric Church Cancels 25,000 Scalped Tickets

Eric Church isn’t backing down in his battle against ticket scalpers!

The country super star has been taking a stand for years, but he’s taken his biggest step yet by canceling more than 25,000 tickets to his spring tour that were purchased by scalpers and putting them back on sale for TRUE fans to purchase.

“They buy thousands of tickets across the U.S., not just mine, and they end up making a fortune,” Church said in a interview about his hatred of scalpers (per The Tennessean).

“They use fake credit cards, fake IDs. All of this is fraud.”

Church has used this same method to cancel tickets purchased by scalpers for a few individual shows previously, but never on this massive scale.

“We’re getting better at identifying who the scalpers are,” Church said.

“Every artist can do this, but some of them don’t. Some of them don’t feel the way I feel or are as passionate.”

The newest batch of tickets taken back will be released on Tuesday at noon local time for the remaining stops of Church’s 60-city tour.

Over the years Church has tried a variety of methods to crack down on reselling tickets for money.

He’s used paperless ticketing, where buyers have to show a credit card at the door of the venue. He’s also tried increasing the price of the tickets to make them less appealing to resellers and has increased screening of purchases through his fan club, which has access to the best seats before the general public.