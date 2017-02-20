OUR OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20 FOR PRESIDENTS DAY | WE WILL RE-OPEN TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Tag Your Way Into Blake Shelton Tickets & VIP Pre-Party Passes!

February 20, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Blake Shelton, New Country @ 94.1, rae lynn, Tacoma Dome, Ticket Tag

TICKET TAG is BACK, with YOUR pair of tickets to see Blake Shelton and RaeLynn and getting you qualified to hang w/ Blake at his private pre-show PARTY at the Tacoma Dome!

Snag yours by listening starting Tuesday (2/21), from 8:15am-2:15 pm, for the Ticket Tag cue to call (at :15 after every hour) and be caller 15. The first caller every morning with Seth and Kat will automatically WIN a pair of tickets… after that you must provide the first name of the most recent winner… and just like that, you’ll be at the show on Feb. 25th at Tacoma Dome and in to win those coveted VIP passes!

It’s round 3 of the best game of tag ever, so don’t miss out!

