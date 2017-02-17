Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Both Starting New Jobs

With all of the Grammy and ACM excitement this past week, this news almost slipped through the cracks! Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have both signed with Sony Music Nashville to record new music. Both Tim and Faith are expected to put out multiple albums!

Faith Hill fans rejoice! It’s been almost a dozen years since Faith’s last album “Fireflies”. Now we’ll get a full album from Faith, plus Tim McGraw will be releasing new albums. It’s like Christmas in February!

From Taste of Country:

According to Billboard, McGraw and Hill signed with Sony individually, and their new deals call for multiple solo albums from each of them. More details of the deals are expected in the spring of 2017. It’s unclear if the projects on the table might include a joint album between the two superstars, who will spend a large part of 2017 on the road together for their 2017 Soul2Soul Tour.



McGraw and Hill have a new duet titled “Keep Your Eyes on Me” on the soundtrack to McGraw’s upcoming film, The Shack, which is set for theatrical release in March. The soundtrack is due on Feb. 24 from Atlantic.

And more from Taste of Country,