Thomas Rhett and Wife Will Wait To Know Baby’s Gender

Thomas Rhett is excited about becoming a father (x 2), and the couple has already started talking gender.

Unfortunately for fans (and for Thomas), whether or not they’ll be seeing pink or blue is something they won’t know until the baby arrives in August.

In an Instagram video yesterday, he said, “Me and Lauren just did an ultrasound and she is making me wait, and her, for us to find out if it is a boy or a girl.”

The only details Rhett did spill is how they couple plans on celebrating seeing their baby on video according to Sounds like Nashville.

“We’re gonna go celebrate at Zaxby’s,” he said, earning a laugh from Lauren.

Thomas and Lauren are also excited to be adopting a child from Africa (which will probably be followed by another celebration at Zaxby’s haha).

