Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-February 17th

Thursday saw a new round of landslides, many causing major problems for drivers all over Puget Sound. There were three landslides in Renton alone and the danger remains extreme for many of Western Washington. Piles of mud, rocks and trees littered both westbound and one eastbound lanes of SR 169. Earlier on Thursday on I-90, more than a dozen cars got stuck after this mudslide blocked westbound lanes for hours. Meanwhile, another landslide forced the closure of northbound Interstate 5 near Woodland Thursday afternoon. Two of the northbound lanes were reopened at about 9 p.m. according to the Washington Department of Transportation. (Read more from Q13)

#Landslide hazard increases as storms continue to soak soil. Check your area's risk on our landslide hazard map: https://t.co/sf9SI0WfGN pic.twitter.com/zMnn9lnJ9o — waDNR (@waDNR) February 16, 2017

2. Monopoly fans cast four million votes last month to decide which of the board game’s classic eight tokens should be retired. The results are in, and you can say goodbye to the thimble — which has been around since 1935. The piece won’t be included in the next version of Monopoly slated to hit stores this fall. The move is part of a campaign to select the next generation of game pieces. Hashtags, emojis, and even a rubber duck may replace dogs, cats, and hats in an upcoming version. Hasbro is holding a worldwide contest to let people choose the eight tokens to be included in the next generation of the game.. Winners will be announced on March 19th, and will be included in games hitting shelves this August. (Read more from CNN

A paraplegic man and his fiancée’s awesome pregnancy announcement has turned them into a viral sensation. The photo shows 23-year-old Todd Krieg giving an enthusiastic thumbs-up as 25-year-old Amanda Diesen holds up an ultrasound photo. The wall behind them reads, “It still works!” The Ohio-based couple met at a rehabilitation center in 2014; Krieg is a former dirt bike racer who was paralyzed in a biking accident and Diesen worked at the facility as a recovery specialist. The pair fell in love and moved in together two years later. (Read more from TODAY)

A 7-year-old British girl wrote a letter to Google asking for a job, and was delighted to receive a personal response from the CEO himself. Chloe Bridgewater sent the handwritten letter to the tech giant after her dad mentioned that their offices were a place where she can “sit on bean bags and go down slides.” She notes that she is experienced in tablet usage, computer robot games, swimming, spelling, reading, and math. Chloe eventually received a reply from Google CEO Sundar Pichai himself. “I think if you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to – from working at Google to swimming in the Olympics!” the CEO wrote. “I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school!” (Read more from Business Insider)