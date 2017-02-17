‘Pawternity’ Leave Is Legit

Newborn puppies and rescues are no small job.

They can take some serious time, care and patience to adjust into their new environment and that’s why one brewery is now offering a week of paid leave for employees with new puppies or rescued dogs.

Dog days. Taking time out for paw-ternity leave! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/JhntbnixFo — BrewDog (@BrewDog) February 13, 2017

BrewDog is the first company in the United States and the United Kingdom, to offer the “pawternity” benefit to all of its nearly 1,000 employees across the world.

The company revealed details of the new benefit ― dubbed “pawternity” or “mutternity” leave ― on its website this week, and said it was part of its plan to “be the best company to work for, ever.”

”We’re not aware of any other American company giving a week’s leave to their staff to help build the bond between them and their dog ― but then few other companies have four-legged friends at their center as we do,” the statement read according to USA Today.

BrewDog said the week of leave will ensure dog owners can accompany puppies as they get adapted to their new surroundings.

They went on to say. “We care about two things above all else. People and beer. We also just really like dogs.”