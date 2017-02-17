MUST WATCH: Ballet Class With Dad

It’s impossible not to smile while watching this!

These Philadelphia dads were up for the challenge to take a ballet class with their children and the results are nothing short of amazing!

The owner of the Philadelphia Dance Center told ABC News he invited his students’ dads to take ballet and the moms to take hip hop with their kids.

Some of the dads even attended multiple ballet classes if they had more than one child.

And these dads definitely brought their A-game.

“Some dads actually put on the leotards and matching tutus,” said the studio owner.

“Dads brought their kids roses and chocolate for Valentine’s. It was all a beautiful and lovely experience. This was really something special they absolutely loved.”