Gwen Stefani Reveals What About Blake Shelton Was Almost A Deal Breaker

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been nothing but open about how happy they are together, but it turns out that there’s one thing that Gwen learned recently that proved to be almost too much for her … Blake’s refusal to ride roller coasters.

Gwen stopped by “The Tonight Show” this week to talk about the upcoming season of “The Voice,” and ended up talking quite about her country boyfriend.

That’s when she revealed that on a recent trip to Disneyland, she learned of Blake’s feelings towards roller coasters.

When Jimmy Fallon asked if Blake rode the iconic Space Mountain, Gwen said he refused.

“He won’t do the roller coasters,” Stefani replied.

“That was almost a deal-breaker for me.”

Of course, Gwen did defend Blake by saying that it had more to do with his height and how he has to squish to fit in rides, which probably makes it a little better.