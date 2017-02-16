WATCH: Brett Eldredge Serenades His Valentine, Edgar

February 16, 2017 7:40 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Brett Eldredge, dog, Edgar, Love, Pets, Valentine's Day

These two are enough to make your heart skip a beat on their own, but together they make up the most adorable duo.

When it came time for Valentine’s Day, it was only fitting that Brett Eldredge sweetly serenade the one he loves, Edgar.

Be warned, your heart will melt when you watch him sing “Can’t Help Falling In Love” as Edgar sleeps sweetly by his side.

(By the way did you know Edgar has his own Instagram? YUP! Check him out HERE)

Heres My valentines song To: you Love: Brett and @edgarboogie

A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on

TWatch him sing “Can’t Help Falling In Love” by Elvis to us and Edgar…

