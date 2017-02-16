Thomas Rhett & Lauren Share The Story About Their TWO Babies

We are so happy to announce that we are pregnant and we are in the process of adopting a child from Africa! Safe to say life is about to get crazy! 😜 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:20am PST

We seriously lost it when we found out that TR and Lauren were expanding their family by not one but TWO babies! We are so excited for them! But how did this all come to be?

The couple opened up about their upcoming arrivals to PEOPLE magazine.

Lauren said that she and TR have always been open to adopting, and that became their plan after years of trying to have a child on their own.

“We tried to get pregnant for a little bit before,” says Lauren. “It was a good chunk of time and our family is extremely fertile, so I was expecting it to happen easily. I was like, ‘Maybe this is the Lord’s way of telling me adoption is what he wants me to do.’ And I was okay with that.”

So the couple backed off of trying to have a baby on their own and secretly started the adoption process.

Lauren volunteers with the non-profit 147 Million Orphans, taking mission trips to Uganda and Haiti, and an organization the TR helped raise more than a quarter million dollars in a benefit last year.

However, while on a safari in Tanzania, Lauren started to feel sick.

When TR suggested that she might be pregnant, Lauren said she “was 100 percent sure I was not pregnant.”

While TR went to the gym, Lauren took a pregnancy test–and it was positive!

But TR wasn’t the first to find out. The couple were on the trip with Tyler from Florida Georgia Line and his wife, Hayley.

“I’m jumping up and down, Tyler’s giving me a bear hug and Hayley’s running out of their room and I’m like, ‘Thomas Rhett is not even here!’”

The three of them ran down to tell Thomas the news.



“I was in complete and utter shock!” Thomas said. “No one is ever prepared for something like that. It is almost like we suddenly had twins.”

The happy couple are now prepping for two babies to welcome in 2017 and getting all the baby advice from fellow country stars.

“I’ve been doing as much talking to other artists who have kids as possible,” TR said. “I had dinner with Dierks Bentley and his wife the other night and I got a few tips from Dierks. He was like, ‘Well, you’re not going to get any sleep and Red Bull is going to be your best friend!’”

They’re also prepping for their new family on TR’s tour bus.

“I took a whole row of bunks out of my bus and got a baby crib put in there. So we’re getting life on the road ready for when we do bring them out there.”

“And we put two dog crates in there as well, so literally our whole family can go on tour if we all want to stay together,” continued Lauren.

“I think the way it all worked out, both of us have such a peace about this whole process, that it’s so right…We could not be happier. We feel like 2017 is going to be our big year,” said the proud momma-to-be.