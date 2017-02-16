Thomas Rhett Already Preparing for Parenthood

Thomas Rhett said it best when he said “life is about to get crazy”! He and his wife Lauren Akins were beyond excited to share the announcement yesterday that they’re expecting not one, but TWO babies!

Rhett and Akins announced they’re expecting as well as adopting a child from Africa in 2017, and they’ve got a lot to get ready for before the two kids arrive.

They’ve already started reaching out to friends who already have a family of their own for parental tips.

“I’ve been doing as much talking to other artists who have kids as possible,” Rhett told People Magazine.

“I had dinner with Dierks Bentley and his wife the other night and I got a few tips from Dierks. He was like, ‘Well, you’re not going to get any sleep and Red Bull is going to be your best friend!’”

According to Sounds Like Nashville, Rhett and Akins were actually on a safari with Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and wife, Hayley, when they got the huge surprise that they were expecting.

Rhett was in the gym exercising when Lauren got the results.

The trio ran to the gym and blurted out the news.

“I was in complete and utter shock!” says Thomas . “No one is ever prepared for something like that. It is almost like we suddenly had twins.”

It was, the couple says, the sweetest surprise they could imagine. With not one, but two, babies on the way, “we feel more than blessed,” Lauren says.

With a massive Home Team Tour on the way for Rhett, he’s already making massive tour bus renovations to accommodate his growing family.

“I took a whole row of bunks out of my bus and got a baby crib put in there,” said Rhett. “So we’re getting life on the road ready for when we do bring them out there.”

One thing is for sure, the couple is more than excited for the year ahead.

“We could not be happier. We feel like 2017 is going to be our big year,” said Akins.