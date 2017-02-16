Is Sturgill Simpson Trolling Trump in ‘All Around You’ Video?

By Amanda Wicks

Sturgill Simpson performed “All Around You” with the Dap Kings at the 59th Annual Academy Awards, and today (February 16) he’s back to share the song’s music video.

Although the video isn’t pure animation like Simpson’s “Bloom” visual, it does incorporate animated touches to give the entire affair a storybook feel. In the video, a young boy dressed like a superhero in a gold mask and cape walks the earth. He discovers a golden ring, which turns into a compass and helps him find his way in a world that wants to spew forth hate.

“All Around You” gets political when the little boy jumps from a rowboat onto land and discovers a politician—who looks rather Trump-like—psyching up crowds with his big golden fists. By leading with his heart, the boy vanquishes the politician and turns all that hate into love.

“All Around You” appears on Simpson’s A Sailor’s Guide to Earth.