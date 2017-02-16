Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-February 16th

1.

Love Actually fans have long pined for a sequel to find out how the film’s dizzyingly large cast of characters turned out. Now they’ll get their wish–sort of. The 2003 film’s creator, Richard Curtis, announced a 10-minute “sequel” that will air on NBC on May 25, which is Red Nose Day in the U.S. The short film will reunite most of the original cast, including Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Andrew Lincoln, and Bill Nighy. (Emma Thompson is not expected to participate.) (Read more from The Guardian)

A woman accidentally donated her hubby’s $8K vacation stash to Goodwill. Linda Hoffman’s dream vacation is to go to Italy. Unbeknownst to her, her husband Bob had saved up $8,000 to surprise her with her dream Eurotrip. But recently, when some relatives fell on hard times, Bob decided to give his cash stash to them instead, and placed the money in the pocket of one of his shirts. Shortly thereafter, Linda donated that shirt to a California Goodwill without noticing there was cash inside. When the Hoffmans realized what had transpired, they alerted Goodwill, which eventually located the inadvertently donated cash. And there’s a happy ending: The Hoffmans’ relatives no longer need the money, so they’ll get to go to Italy after all. (Read more from UPI)

This little boy is our 2017 Valentine’s Day Hero! Tryston Brown, a 14-year-old teenager from Utah, decided to give chocolates to all of the 537 girls in his high school so that they all felt “special and unique.” Tryston’s mother Anissa Brown says he came up with the idea when he was brainstorming ways to treat one of his female friends to a present. “It became more and more about him not wanting to leave anyone out,” Anissa explains. When they reached out to a nearby Hersey distribution factory and asked about buying chocolate in bulk, the woman to offered to give them the candy for free. Tryston is already planning for February 2018. “It means the world to me to know I’m doing the right thing,” he says. “Maybe flowers next year.” (Read more from Yahoo)

Meet Midge, the first Chihuahua to ever become a police dog. The pint-sized pooch has become a viral sensation after being featured on a recent episode of ITV’s The Secret Life of Dogs for spending the past 10 years working with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s not the most macho thing to be a police officer with a dog that might look like she might belong to Paris Hilton, but you don’t have to be the biggest kid on the block to do good things,” Ohio County Sherriff Dan McClelland explains. “She’s gotten numerous arrests… she can do in minutes what it might take us hours or days to do.” In fact, Midge’s nose is sensitive enough to detect 10 different types of narcotics and her small size allows her to reach spaces that traditional police dogs, like the German Shepherd, can’t reach. (Read more from Daily Mail)