Maren Morris Takes On Twitter Haters… Again!

What is social media without the haters? There out there just waiting to try and ruin someone’s day. But it’s not a good idea to take on Maren Morris, especially when she’s been drinking. Maren likes to fight back!

@MarenMorris maybe next time you'll have more than two singles released — John V Rouse (@johnvrouse) February 14, 2017

So the troll decided to take a shot at Maren. That’s when the Twitter fight began and Maren shot back.

As a new artist, that's probably a fair assumption… #captainfuckingobvious https://t.co/cgS7L7Dwb7 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 14, 2017

HA!! We love beer too Maren!

I ❤️ beer. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 15, 2017

Drinking and tweeting is dangerous, but no harm no foul! We wouldn’t put up with those Twitter trolls either!

I shouldn't drink and tweet. But I'm going to. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 15, 2017

Kinda like Blake Shelton! HA! We get it Maren!