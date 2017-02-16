Maren Morris Takes On Twitter Haters… Again!

What is social media without the haters? There out there just waiting to try and ruin someone’s day. But it’s not a good idea to take on Maren Morris, especially when she’s been drinking. Maren likes to fight back!
So the troll decided to take a shot at Maren. That’s when the Twitter fight began and Maren shot back.
HA!! We love beer too Maren!
Drinking and tweeting is dangerous, but no harm no foul! We wouldn’t put up with those Twitter trolls either!
Kinda like Blake Shelton! HA! We get it Maren!