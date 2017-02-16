Artists React To 2017 ACM Nominations

As soon as the 52nd Annual ACM Awards nominees were announced this morning, artists quickly took to social media to share their excitement.
As if this week couldn't get any better, SIX nominations for @ACMawards ?! This is so humbling and I am in some GREAT company. 😱😊
— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 16, 2017
Crazy week! Thanks @ACMawards #ACMs https://t.co/Ap4U8fW48q
— Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) February 16, 2017
Thank you @ACMawards for the nomination for New Male Vocalist!! #ACMAwards #countrymusic pic.twitter.com/EXV63IYAyn
— Kane Brown (@kanebrown) February 16, 2017
Wow!! This is huge! Thanks Jesus,fans, industry,& team. WOW @WMNashville https://t.co/gRHXTsPHmd
— Chris Janson (@janson_chris) February 16, 2017
Aahhhhhh! Thanks for the nom, @ACMawards! #ACMs https://t.co/iN8AOJoaLa
— Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) February 16, 2017
Another @ACMawards nom! Freaking out right now y'all! 🙌🏽 https://t.co/2dR5MGGWpS
— Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) February 16, 2017
Guys! I just found out that I am nominated for New Female Vocalist Of The Year at the @ACMawards. I'm literally crying in the airport. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GfZEPCZoKl
— Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) February 16, 2017
I look like a hot mess, but I don't care because I am having the best morning ever. Five years and I'm finally nominated. I'm so thankful❤ pic.twitter.com/7fyP0NUotn
— Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) February 16, 2017
Wooooooooooooo! #ACMs https://t.co/866laJC2No
— Jon Pardi (@JonPardi) February 16, 2017
Vegas, here we come..👯😍🤗😭 https://t.co/3kZ4pBmPL7
— Maddie & Tae (@MaddieandTae) February 16, 2017
Less than a year ago we did #ThinkOfYou at the @ACMawards… now we're nominated!!! Man, what a year do. Thank you so much!!! pic.twitter.com/FgVKWC9fK7
— Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) February 16, 2017