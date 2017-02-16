2017 ACM Awards Nominees

For the second year in a row, Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will be co-hosting the ACM Awards, announcing the news with a commercial that aired during the Grammy Awards.

This will be Bentley’s second year and Bryan’s fifth straight year co-hosting the show; prior to Dierks taking the reigns, Luke did the hosting honors with Blake Shelton.

On “CBS This Morning,” Lady Antebellum revealed the top nominees for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards. Additional nominations were announced by Entertainment Tonight.

Keith Urban leads all nominees with seven nods, including five for his album Ripcord, as well his seventh bid for Entertainer of the Year and 10th for Male Vocalist of the Year. Just behind him are Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris, which have six nominations each and Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw with five apiece.

The 2017 ACM Awards will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 2, and air live on CBS starting at 8 p.m. EST.

2017 Academy of Country Music Awards Nominees

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Male Vocalist of the Year

Jason Aldean

Dierks Bentley

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Vocal Duo of the Year

Big & Rich

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group of the Year

Eli Young Band

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Lady Antebellum

New Male Vocalist of the Year

Kane Brown

Chris Janson

Chris Lane

Jon Pardi

Brett Young

New Female Vocalist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Cam

Brandy Clark

Maren Morris

New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year

A Thousand Horses

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Album of the Year

Black – Dierks Bentley

Dig Your Roots – Florida Georgia Line

Hero – Maren Morris

Ripcord – Keith Urban

The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

Single Record of the Year

Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban

H.O.L.Y. – Florida Georgia Line

Humble and Kind – Tim McGraw

My Church – Maren Morris

Vice – Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban

Die a Happy Man – Thomas Rhett

Humble and Kind – Tim McGraw

Kill a Word – Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens

Tennessee Whiskey – Chris Stapleton

Vice – Miranda Lambert

Video of the Year

Fire Away – Chris Stapleton

Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

Humble and Kind – Tim McGraw

Peter Pan – Kelsea Ballerini

Vice – Miranda Lambert

Vocal Event Of The Year

Different for Girls – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King

Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

May We All – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw

Setting the World on Fire – Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk

Think of You – Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope