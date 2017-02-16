2017 ACM Awards Nominees

For the second year in a row, Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will be co-hosting the ACM Awards, announcing the news with a commercial that aired during the Grammy Awards.
This will be Bentley’s second year and Bryan’s fifth straight year co-hosting the show; prior to Dierks taking the reigns, Luke did the hosting honors with Blake Shelton.
On “CBS This Morning,” Lady Antebellum revealed the top nominees for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards. Additional nominations were announced by Entertainment Tonight.
Keith Urban leads all nominees with seven nods, including five for his album Ripcord, as well his seventh bid for Entertainer of the Year and 10th for Male Vocalist of the Year. Just behind him are Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris, which have six nominations each and Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw with five apiece.
The 2017 ACM Awards will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 2, and air live on CBS starting at 8 p.m. EST.
2017 Academy of Country Music Awards Nominees
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Male Vocalist of the Year
Jason Aldean
Dierks Bentley
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Vocal Duo of the Year
Big & Rich
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Vocal Group of the Year
Eli Young Band
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Lady Antebellum
New Male Vocalist of the Year
Kane Brown
Chris Janson
Chris Lane
Jon Pardi
Brett Young
New Female Vocalist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Cam
Brandy Clark
Maren Morris
New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year
A Thousand Horses
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LoCash
Maddie & Tae
Album of the Year
Black – Dierks Bentley
Dig Your Roots – Florida Georgia Line
Hero – Maren Morris
Ripcord – Keith Urban
The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert
Single Record of the Year
Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban
H.O.L.Y. – Florida Georgia Line
Humble and Kind – Tim McGraw
My Church – Maren Morris
Vice – Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year
Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban
Die a Happy Man – Thomas Rhett
Humble and Kind – Tim McGraw
Kill a Word – Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens
Tennessee Whiskey – Chris Stapleton
Vice – Miranda Lambert
Video of the Year
Fire Away – Chris Stapleton
Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
Humble and Kind – Tim McGraw
Peter Pan – Kelsea Ballerini
Vice – Miranda Lambert
Vocal Event Of The Year
Different for Girls – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King
Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
May We All – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw
Setting the World on Fire – Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk
Think of You – Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope