Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-February 15th

1.

American Girl is releasing its first boy doll this year. The company is set to release a larger set of dolls in 2017 than previous years, including a doll named Logan Everett, a boy who plays drums. 2017’s collection also includes American Girl’s “Girl of the Year” doll, Gabriela McBride, who communicates through spoken word poetry, which has helped manage her stutter. And in the fall, a historical Hawaiian character named Nanea will be released, whose story is set during World War II. (Read more from Huffington Post)

2.

Harrison Ford is under investigation by the FAA after landing his private plane on a taxiway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, on Monday, instead of on the runway as instructed. Ford’s mix-up caused him to fly right over the top an American Airlines passenger plane. Ford can be heard asking on air traffic control recordings, “Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?” Controllers then informed him he had landed on the taxiway — a violation of FAA safety rules. Depending on what the FAA investigation concludes, Ford could receive a warning letter, or his license could be suspended. Just two years ago, Ford crashed a plane on a California golf course after the engine failed. (Read more from NBC News)

3.

Georgia’s Zoo Atlanta was forced to name a baby animal after Tom Brady after losing a Super Bowl bet against Rhode Island’s Roger Williams Park Zoo. However, the establishment still ended up getting to troll Patriots fans since the baby animal they chose is a cockroach. Atlanta Zoo took to Facebook on Monday to introduce little-bitty Brady, who is a Madagascar hissing cockroach that lives two to five years. The other roaches born into the family have been given Brady Bunch-inspired monikers: Mike, Carol, Greg, Marcia, Peter, Jan, Cindy, and Bobby. (Read more from CBS Sports)

4.

Want a Taco Bell wedding? Taco Bell’s flagship Cantina restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip announced this week that visitors will be able to get hitched in a taco-themed ceremony at the restaurant’s wedding chapel, complete with food, booze, and plenty of swag, starting this summer. The T-Bell wedding service will set you back $600. Along with a ceremony by an actually wedding officiant, here’s everything you get: a Taco Bell garter, bow tie, Sauce Packet wedding bouquet, “Just Married” t-shirts, Taco Bell champagne flutes, a Cinnabon Delights Wedding Cake, and a Taco 12 Pack for your first meal as newlyweds. The news comes just days after Domino’s launched of a wedding registry, meaning the fast food wedding of your dreams is now easier than ever. (Read more from Thrillist)