RaeLynn’s Husband Joins The Military

IMPORTANT: My husband has always supported me in everything that I've wanted to do, yesterday began a new adventure for us. Joshua left for basic training to serve in our military and serve his Country. Saying I'm proud doesnt scratch the surface of how I feel. I love his heart and the man that he is more and more every single day. I married up in every way. Please keep him in your prayers, thank you all for the support… prayers to all the families who have a loved one who serve. Im thankful today for my HERO Josh and the best Valentine a wife could ask for. Miss you already ❤ A post shared by 🦄 R A E L Y N N 🦄 (@raelynnofficial) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:10am PST

RaeLynn’s husband is now a military man.

Just shy of her one year wedding anniversary with Josh Davis, RaeLynn shared the news on social media writing that he left for basic training on Monday.

RaeLynn called Davis’ enlistment “a new adventure for us.”

She also wrote, “Saying I’m proud doesn’t scratch the surface of how I feel. I love his heart and the man that he is more and more every single day. I married up in every way.”

In her message, RaeLynn asks her fans to pray for both her husband and all of those with a loved one in the military.

RaeLynn and Davis married on February 27, 2016 according to The Boot.