RaeLynn’s Husband Joins The Military

February 15, 2017 6:55 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Family, husband, Military, RaeLynn

RaeLynn’s husband is now a military man.

Just shy of her one year wedding anniversary with Josh Davis, RaeLynn shared the news on social media writing that he left for basic training on Monday.

RaeLynn called Davis’ enlistment “a new adventure for us.”

She also wrote, “Saying I’m proud doesn’t scratch the surface of how I feel. I love his heart and the man that he is more and more every single day. I married up in every way.”

In her message, RaeLynn asks her fans to pray for both her husband and all of those with a loved one in the military.

RaeLynn and Davis married on February 27, 2016 according to The Boot.

