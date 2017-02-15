Make a Godiva Chocolate Martini with Left Over Valentines Candy

If you love chocolate, you will love the Godiva Chocolate Martini! After our Valentine’s Day dinner out, my husband and I came home to make our after dinner drink. We definitely saved money by doing this! It’s easy to make too, plus who doesn’t love a drink dipped in chocolate? Plus what else are you going to do with all that left over Valentine’s Day chocolate?!

Godiva Chocolate Martini

1 1/2 oz. Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

1 1/2 oz. Creme de Cacao

1/2 oz. Vanilla vodka

2 1/2 oz. half and half

Melted chocolate for the rim

1. Mix all ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake.

Dip the rim of the glass in melted chocolate. You can melt a small amount of chocolate in a bowl over a pot of simmering water.

Shave more chocolate on top and sip sip SIP!