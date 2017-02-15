Make a Godiva Chocolate Martini with Left Over Valentines Candy

If you love chocolate, you will love the Godiva Chocolate Martini! After our Valentine’s Day dinner out, my husband and I came home to make our after dinner drink. We definitely saved money by doing this! It’s easy to make too, plus who doesn’t love a drink dipped in chocolate? Plus what else are you going to do with all that left over Valentine’s Day chocolate?!
Godiva Chocolate Martini
1 1/2 oz. Godiva Chocolate Liqueur
1 1/2 oz. Creme de Cacao
1/2 oz. Vanilla vodka
2 1/2 oz. half and half
Melted chocolate for the rim
1. Mix all ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake.
Dip the rim of the glass in melted chocolate. You can melt a small amount of chocolate in a bowl over a pot of simmering water.
Shave more chocolate on top and sip sip SIP!