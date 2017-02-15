#FreeAt15After Has Your Lady Antebellum Tickets This Presidents Day Weekend!

February 15, 2017 1:36 PM
Filed Under: #FreeAt15After, 54994, Brett Young, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, New Country @ 94.1 KMPS, Text To Win, WA State Fair

YOU need to be at the Washington State Fair on September 2nd to see Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, and Brett Young… and NEW COUNTRY @ 94.1 is putting you there all weekend long with #FreeAt15After!

To win – listen for the special Lady A keywords this Presidents Day weekend, starting at 7:15 PM on Friday and text them to 54994. Then make sure to answer our call  on Tuesday @ 11 am when we start calling winners!

Message and data rates may apply.  Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

