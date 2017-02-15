Did Blake Shelton Forget Valentine’s Day?

Blake Shelton is definitely a busy man touring, writing, working on ‘The Voice’, and more; but did his hectic schedule catch up to him on Valentine’s Day?

Gwen Stefani stopped by Today to talk about Season 12 of The Voice this week & the conversation turned towards Valentine’s Day with Shelton.

“We weren’t together. I was here and he was in Oklahoma. He forgot!” she said.

…BUT WAIT!

She was kidding.

“No, just kidding. I got some beautiful flowers and lots of texts. It was fun.”

When Shelton’s flowers arrived, Gwen documented the moment on Snapchat according to E! News saying, “Wee! Wow, that’s pretty. Who’s that for?”

At first, she wasn’t sure who the floral arrangement was from.

“Um, no card?” she asked.

She eventually figured out who they were from and said a special ‘Thank You” to Blake.

 

