BIG Baby News For Thomas Rhett and His Wife, Lauren!

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren announced they are expanding their family by TWO!

They’re expecting AND adopting!

Rhett shared the news on social media saying: “We are so happy to announce that we are pregnant and we are in the process of adopting a child from Africa! Safe to say life is about to get crazy! 😜”

Lauren then shared the same image writing: “OH BABY! 😍 actually…BABIES! Our hearts are exploding with happiness for y’all to meet our new baby who we are bringing home from Africa soon🙏🏼🙌🏼 who is also going to have a little brother or sister because, SURPRISE! there’s a sweet baby in my belly too 💛💛 #adopting&pregnant #cominginhot2017”

Congrats to the happy family on their amazing news!