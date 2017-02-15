BIG Baby News For Thomas Rhett and His Wife, Lauren!

February 15, 2017 9:06 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Baby, die a happy man, Family, Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren announced they are expanding their family by TWO!

They’re expecting AND adopting!

Rhett shared the news on social media saying: “We are so happy to announce that we are pregnant and we are in the process of adopting a child from Africa! Safe to say life is about to get crazy! 😜”

Lauren then shared the same image writing: “OH BABY! 😍 actually…BABIES! Our hearts are exploding with happiness for y’all to meet our new baby who we are bringing home from Africa soon🙏🏼🙌🏼 who is also going to have a little brother or sister because, SURPRISE! there’s a sweet baby in my belly too 💛💛 #adopting&pregnant #cominginhot2017”

Congrats to the happy family on their amazing news!

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Listen Live