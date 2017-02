Just in time for Valentine’s Day Cassadee Pope’s long time boyfriend, Rian Dawson of All Time Low, popped the question!

Congratulations Cassaddee!

WE'RE ENGAGED ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ A post shared by Cassadee Pope (@cassadeepope) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:59pm PST

You may recognize Cassadee’s finace. We all met him in her “Summer” Video!