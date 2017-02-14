Teen Battling Cancer Meets Her Favorite Country Stars At The Grammys

Tissue alert!

A 14-year-old from Ohio had her wish come true this weekend when she got to attend the Grammy Awards, and she was given VIP treatment to the show & artists through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Jane Finley, who loves singing, acting and reading about her favorite celebrities, has been battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma and had been undergoing treatment when she learned about her trip to the awards show according to Taste of Country.

On Sunday (Feb. 12), Jane was sent to attend the 59th Annual Grammy Awards where she met several of her favorite country artists including Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Jane and her friends also got to meet stars like Adele, Katy Perry, and Kelly Clarkson.

The Make-A-Wish Instagram shared several photos of the night as they hung out on the Grammys red carpet, attended the awards show, and met their idols.

Dear Alexa, Jane, Isha, and Sarah… It was so lovely meeting you and you will be the most beautiful girls at the Grammys. 💋 @makeawishamerica A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Feb 11, 2017 at 9:17am PST

Taking selfies with @keithurban at #grammys rehearsals 😍😍😍 A post shared by Make-A-Wish America (@makeawishamerica) on Feb 10, 2017 at 2:40pm PST

Guess who we are about to meet??? 😮 A post shared by Make-A-Wish America (@makeawishamerica) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:20pm PST

Backstage at #GRAMMYs rehearsals with the beautiful and kind @carrieunderwood! A post shared by Make-A-Wish America (@makeawishamerica) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:42pm PST

😘 with @kelseaballerini backstage at #grammys rehearsals! We will be cheering so loud for you on Sunday, Kelsea! A post shared by Make-A-Wish America (@makeawishamerica) on Feb 10, 2017 at 6:41pm PST

Alexa, Jane, Isha and Sarah are #redcarpet ready! #grammys A post shared by Make-A-Wish America (@makeawishamerica) on Feb 12, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

Reunited at last! We love you, @kelseaballerini! #grammys A post shared by Make-A-Wish America (@makeawishamerica) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:01pm PST

Do you think @janemariefinley was excited to meet @thomasrhettakins?! #grammys A post shared by Make-A-Wish America (@makeawishamerica) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:41pm PST