Teen Battling Cancer Meets Her Favorite Country Stars At The Grammys

Tissue alert!
A 14-year-old from Ohio had her wish come true this weekend when she got to attend the Grammy Awards, and she was given VIP treatment to the show & artists through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Jane Finley, who loves singing, acting and reading about her favorite celebrities, has been battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma and had been undergoing treatment when she learned about her trip to the awards show according to Taste of Country.
On Sunday (Feb. 12), Jane was sent to attend the 59th Annual Grammy Awards where she met several of her favorite country artists including Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.
Jane and her friends also got to meet stars like Adele, Katy Perry, and Kelly Clarkson.
The Make-A-Wish Instagram shared several photos of the night as they hung out on the Grammys red carpet, attended the awards show, and met their idols.