Teen Battling Cancer Meets Her Favorite Country Stars At The Grammys

February 14, 2017 10:22 AM By Kat on KMPS
Tissue alert!

A 14-year-old from Ohio had her wish come true this weekend when she got to attend the Grammy Awards, and she was given VIP treatment to the show & artists through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Jane Finley, who loves singing, acting and reading about her favorite celebrities, has been battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma and had been undergoing treatment when she learned about her trip to the awards show according to Taste of Country.

On Sunday (Feb. 12), Jane was sent to attend the 59th Annual Grammy Awards where she met several of her favorite country artists including Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Jane and her friends also got to meet stars like Adele, Katy Perry, and Kelly Clarkson.

The Make-A-Wish Instagram shared several photos of the night as they hung out on the Grammys red carpet, attended the awards show, and met their idols.

Taking selfies with @keithurban at #grammys rehearsals 😍😍😍

Guess who we are about to meet??? 😮

Backstage at #GRAMMYs rehearsals with the beautiful and kind @carrieunderwood!

😘 with @kelseaballerini backstage at #grammys rehearsals! We will be cheering so loud for you on Sunday, Kelsea!

Alexa, Jane, Isha and Sarah are #redcarpet ready! #grammys

Reunited at last! We love you, @kelseaballerini! #grammys

Do you think @janemariefinley was excited to meet @thomasrhettakins?! #grammys

We love you, Tim McGraw and @faithhill! #grammys

