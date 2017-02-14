Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-February 14th

♥ Happy Valentine’s Day ♥

1.

On Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC revealed that its new Bachelorette will be Rachel Lindsay. The 31-year-old Dallas attorney is the first African-American lead, male or female, in the popular franchise’s history. (The Bachelor and The Bachelorette premiered in 2002 and 2003, respectively.) On the premiere of this season of the Bachelor with Nick Viall, Lindsay was also the first black contestant to get the show’s first impression rose. “I’m ready to find love, find a husband, so if you know anybody out there who needs to apply, sign up, go ahead and get started!” Lindsay told Kimmel after the announcement. She also shared that she’s looking for “someone who’s ready to start a family… someone who can make me laugh.” Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette will premiere on May 22. (Read more from Entertainment Tonight)

2.

Nearly half (46 percent) of couples who use Netflix have admitted to “cheating” on their significant other by watching a show without their partner. And it doesn’t seem like they feel bad about it: 60 percent say they’d cheat more if they knew they’d get away with it, 81 percent admit to being repeat offenders and 44 percent say they’ve cheated three or more times. The top temptations include TV shows Stranger Things, American Horror Story, The Walking Dead, House of Cards, and Orange Is the New Black. Interestingly, Netflix cheating appears to be thought of as acceptable by its users in most countries. In Hong Kong, however, 40 percent think that watching a show without your partner is worse than having an actual affair. (Read more from PEOPLE)

3.

Nude models are returning to the pages of Playboy Magazine. One year after the longtime men’s magazine decided to end its tradition of featuring naked women, publication officials say the new March-April issue of Playboy will once again feature women posing in the buff. Playboy CCO Cooper Hefner, the son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, says the decision to remove nudity entirely from the magazine was a mistake. He says nudity isn’t a problem and Playboy is “taking our identity back.” Playboy caused waves early last year when magazine leaders announced they would no longer feature nude photos of women inside the magazine. At the time, Playboy officials said the move was in response to changing times. Playboy has still featured women in provocative poses for the past year. (Read more from CNN)

4.

If you live in New Zealand and want to do something really eccentric for your significant other on Valentine’s Day, you can try to win a chicken bouquet from an area KFC. Made up to look like floral arrangements with Colonel Sanders’ face above a black bow, the bouquet features actual popcorn chicken, tenders and drumsticks. Two of the 20 bouquets will be given away in a drawing, while the other 18 will be delivered to “known KFC lovers,” UPI reports.