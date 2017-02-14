Easton Corbin Gives Fans Ultimate Baby Gender Reveal

February 14, 2017 8:09 AM By Kat on KMPS
Cleveland, Easton Corbin, Gender Reveal, Hard Rock, Ohio

Easton Corbin has already gained a new fan before he or she is even born!

During a Cleveland, Ohio show over the weekend, a couple of fans asked Corbin to help him with their special gender reveal according to NashvilleGab.

Easton had some fun with the Hard Rock crowd before the big announcement and took a poll of who thought it would be a boy, or a girl.

The crowd leaned to a girl….so were they right?

Corbin held the envelope on stage, and announced that the couple is having a (dramatic pause) GIRL!

Congrats to Cory and Amanda, the happy parents-to-be, and a huge thanks to Easton for taking part in the special moment!

