DeAnna Lee’s Can’t Miss Darius Rucker Moments

February 14, 2017 8:49 AM By DeAnna Lee
I haven’t been to a concert that amazing in a really long time! Darius Rucker had me captivated from beginning to end. Things kicked off with local Snohomish artist Aaron Crawford! Aaron grabbed the audience, and by the end of his set had everyone singing along with his original songs!

Then it was time for Darius Rucker! It’s his ease on stage and of course the Darius “Country Wiggle”. It’s not like Luke Bryan’s “Country Twerk”. It’s more subtle and smooth. I mean, come on, it IS Darius Rucker after all! And not that I don’t like the “Country Twerk”, because Luke Bryan is HOT! But I’m an old school girl, and that side to side thing Darius does is well… just watch!

Go on show us more of that country wiggle Darius!

Darius Rucker sang his current hit “If I Told You”, and we were all swooning!

It’s not a country concert until someone sings Garth Brooks “Friends in Low Places”!

"I got friends in looooooowwww places…" #941Darius

A post shared by 94.1 KMPS (@941kmps) on

Then Darius Rucker closed out the show with a Prince tribute and his version of “Purple Rain”!

Dang, we love this guy!

Down in front having great fun with #941Darius!! (📷 @dcongerphoto)

A post shared by 94.1 KMPS (@941kmps) on

We always have a great time hanging out with our friends from Tito’s Handmade Vodka!

