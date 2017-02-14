Country Stars Reveal Their Valentine’s Day Plans

What are your favorite country crooners doing for Valentine’s Day?

The Boot talked to several of them, and here’s what they’ve got planned with their spouses or significant others:

Jerrod Niemann: “This year, we are going to go to a cabin in the Tennessee hills and lay low. We’ll cook one of our favorite dinners and enjoy each other’s company.

Craig Campbell: “Plans this year include taking all three of my special ladies on a date to the Melting Pot. I’m gonna knock on the door and take them on a real date with flowers, dinner and maybe a movie. It’s going to be a great night!”

Dylan Scott: “I will sleep in for a change and treat my beautiful wife to a romantic dinner at Ruth’s Chris followed by a movie of HER choice.”

Dustin Lynch: “This year, it’s all about getting to see my family and spending some much-needed down time with them. And, of course, Mom and sis will get a little something special to unwrap!”