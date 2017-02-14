Carrie Underwood to Take a Break in 2017

Carrie Underwood confirmed this week that she will indeed be taking a step back form the spotlight this year.

“Right now, I’m kind of in the process of remembering what it’s like to be human and getting into the mom routine and going to some hockey games and stuff like that,” Underwood revealed on Sunday according to Taste of Country.

Underwood previously revealed she would be spending more time writing this year (and skydiving haha).

“I figure I’ll start working on new stuff at some point. I’ll get the itch and I’ll be like OK, I need to go be creative.”

Underwood went on to say that that break will start with a vacation with her husband Mike Fisher.

“There’s a little mini break that they have in his schedule, so we’re not going to waste it,” she noted.