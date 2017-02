Darius Rucker gave an amazing performance at our #941Presents concert Monday night, and surprised fans by ending the show with a tribute to late pop-icon Prince.

The moment, captured in this video, shows fans joining in as Rucker sings “Purple Rain”.

What a way to end the night! @dariusrucker closes it out with #Prince Purple Rain! This crowd went wild #941Darius A post shared by 94.1 KMPS (@941kmps) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:09pm PST