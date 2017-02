After seeing Tim and Faith looking flawless (as always) at the Grammys, you will love watching them reveal ALL about themselves and their dirty little secrets!

Ellen got to the bottom of their lives with a great game of “Never Have I Ever”.

So have they used each others toothbrushes without telling them?

Have they fall asleep during “sexy time”?

Who has been snooping?

Do they text nude selfies?

Have they used their fame to get out of trouble?

You’ll find out all that and more!