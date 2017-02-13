The O.M.G. What Just Happened Grammy Moments!

There were more than a few what just happened Grammy moments! Let’s start with 21 Pilots. They accepted their Grammy pantless. Sturgill Simpson’s face pretty much says it all.

We are all Sturgill Simpson watching 21 Pilots take their pants off at The #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/3loc7uUm2s — Chris (@ctrauty) February 13, 2017

When they called 21 Pilots name, they got up and took their pants off. At first we thought, “that’s a weird time to be messing with your zipper”. It gives a whole new meaning of “pants on the ground”.

21 Pilots accepting their #GRAMMYs pantsless pic.twitter.com/SrMwqsyB1v — The Daily Dot (@dailydot) February 13, 2017

21 Pilots shared that they used to watch the Grammy’s with their buddies in their undies, and they made a promise if they were won a Grammy they would accept in their undies.

There was another O.M.G! What just happened moment on the Grammys, and it came from the Grammy girl herself. Some were even calling it the Adele Grammy’s. Adele opened the show with her mega hit song, “Hello”. She took the stage later in the evening to deliver a George Michael tribute. It didn’t sound quite right. Adele was in the wrong key. So it took two times to get it right. Adele stopped the band, accidentally cursed on the mic, and started the song over. It did sound much better!

Here is a full video of Adele's tribute to George Michael, her rendition of 'Fastlove', at the 59th #GRAMMYs. @Adele pic.twitter.com/JRLo0V31xR — Music News & Rumors (@MusicNewsRumors) February 13, 2017

The best part about this moment is that Adele was revered by fans and fellow artists for her fearless ability to be human and imperfect. We love Brandy Clark’s response.

I can't wait to tell my grandkids about that time I was at the Grammys and Adele said "f*ck" on the mic!!!! #iloveher — Brandy Clark (@TheBrandyClark) February 13, 2017

Respect to @Adele for reminding the world that we're all human & make mistakes. It was beautiful! #GeorgeMichael would be proud ❤😘 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/lcMkUbrihe — Young Hollywood (@younghollywood) February 13, 2017

Ya'll, @Adele just stopped the dang #GRAMMYs because she refused to do George Michael any injustice. I love her for her realness. — Cydney Irby (@poesiegal) February 13, 2017

Then Tim McGraw and Faith Hill presented the biggest award of the night to Adele for Record of the Year. So what does Adele do? She breaks it in half! Maybe so she can give the other half to Beyonce? Adele did practically dedicate her Grammy win to Beyonce. Adele had Beyonce in tears!

.@Adele is now the first person to win Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, and Song Of The Year twice #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ITcLiWvxXi — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 13, 2017

Here’s the full acceptance speech.