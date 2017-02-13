Seth and Kat’s Top Grammy Moments

There were so many incredible moments last night from the Grammys, but if you missed it (or went to bed) we wanted to round up some of our favorites of the night.

First of all, we have been and will always been massive Adele fans! Her opening of the show with “Hello” was amazing but the moment we’re talking about was when she stopped to restart her tribute to George Michael.

“I know what it’s like to be [s***]. I can’t do it again like last year,” the singer said partway through her cover of Michael’s “Fastlove,” referring to her technical-difficulty-laden “All I Ask” performance at last year’s ceremony.

“I’m sorry for swearing, and I’m sorry for starting again. Can we please start it again? I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for him. I’m sorry. I can’t. I’m sorry for swearing. I’m really sorry.”

Then there was Bruno Mars…WOW! Jaws dropped on the ground, just WOW! He can seriously shred on a guitar! The Prince Tribute was one of the best moments of the night (if not of the year)

Another tribute that stood out was Demi Lovato, Tory Kelly, Little Big Town and more performing Bee Gee songs.

And let’s not forget all the amazing collaborations last night! Maren Morris and Alicia Keys, Lukas Graham and Kelsea Ballerini and of course, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban! (We won’t bring up Metallica and Lady Gaga… ouch)

And not to get all misty, but someone needed to pass us a box of tissues when John Legend and Cynthia Erivo performed “God Only Knows” during the In Memorium segment.