Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-February 13th

1.

Adele proved to be the big winner at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, where she took how five statues and even had Beyonce tearing up while accepting Album of the Year for 25. “I can’t possibly accept this award,” Adele said through tears. “I’m very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyonce. The Lemonade album was so monumental, and so well thought out, and so beautiful and soul-bearing.” Beyonce responded by crying and mouthing “I love you” to the “Hello” singer from the front row. Adele also allegedly broke her award in half later and gave one of the pieces to Beyonce. Meanwhile, another big winner at the Grammys was Chance the Rapper, who took home the awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance. (Read more from US Weekly)

2017 Grammy Award Winners (televised awards only):

Album of the year: 25 , Adele

, Adele Record of the year: “Hello,” Adele

Song of the year: “Hello,” Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

Best new artist: Chance The Rapper

Best urban contemporary album: Lemonade , Beyonce

, Beyonce Best pop duo/group performance: “Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots

Best rock song: “Blackstar,” David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

Best rap album: Coloring Book, Chance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper Best country solo performance: “My Church,” Maren Morris

Other notable moments from the 2017 Grammys:

Adele dropped several F-bombs and and asked to restart her tribute to George Michael after starting the song off with technical issues. “I’m sorry for swearing, and I’m sorry for starting again. Can we please start it again? I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for him. I’m sorry. I can’t. I’m sorry for swearing. I’m really sorry.”

The night also proved to be rocky for Metallica frontman James Hetfield, whose microphone wasn’t working during their performance with Lady Gaga. He reacted by joining Gaga at her mic until his was fixed.

The Beyhive freaked out when a very pregnant Beyonce took the stage to perform a medley of “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles.”

Twenty One Pilots accepted their first-ever Grammy Award for “Stressed Out” in their underwear. Recounting the time that they watched the Grammy Awards in their underwear, Tyler Joseph explained, “Josh turned to me and said, ‘If we ever win a Grammy, we should receive it just like this.’”

Some big names are joined forces to honor the late Prince. The tribute included Bruno Mars dressed in purple sequins like the late pop star and smiling his way through a version of “Lets Go Crazy.” Everyone from Rihanna to Keith Urban to Grammys host James Corden could be seen dancing in the crowd during the tribute.

2.

United Airlines is investigating the bizarre behavior of a pilot who had to be removed from her flight. Passengers say the pilot wasn’t in uniform when she boarded the plane bound for San Francisco yesterday. They said she took over the intercom system and talked about politics, President Trump’s election and her divorce. She then asked passengers to vote on whether she should change into her uniform of fly with what she was wearing. About 20 then said they felt uncomfortable and got off the plane. An airline spokesman said a replacement pilot was brought in and the flight took off after a two-hour delay. (Read more from Washington Post)

3.

Did Ciara just announce that she’s having a baby girl? Ciara showed off her growing baby bump on Saturday by sharing a video of herself dancing around her house to Whitney Houston’s “I’m Every Woman” on Instagram. In the short video, the 31-year-old performer rubs her belly while performing a choreographed dance by Galen Hooks. The visual was filmed by Tim Milgram and features adorable cameos from Ciara’s husband Russell Wilson and her son Future Jr. The caption on the video also included an emoji for a family of four with both a boy and a girl–leading fans to believe that she’s pregnant with a girl. This is the closest the couple has come to confirming the gender of their baby.

#ImEveryWoman! It's All In Me! 💃🏽👨‍👩‍👧‍👦❤️ Choreography by @galenhooks Filmed by @timmilgram A video posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Feb 11, 2017 at 9:01am PST

4.

A January 11th post about breakfast on Burger King’s Instagram page may have ended a relationship. User jordan_vonsmith86 commented: “My girl legit took 20 minutes ordering in the drive thru last night, those whoppers were worth it tho lol.” That comment soon received a reply from the user’s girlfriend, user shanlee_rose. “Umm excuse me @jordan_vonsmith86??? I don’t recall going last night or ever liking Burger King who are you talking about?” she wrote. A follow-up comment implored the man to “answer your [expletive] phone.” Shanlee_rose then tagged some friends, who had seen the man with another girl watching Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. A tense exchange ended with a parting shot from the man’s now-ex-girlfriend: “Hope the whopper jr’s were worth it. Your [expletive] outside.”