Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley Return To Host 2017 ACM Awards

February 13, 2017 10:12 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: ACM Awards, Blake Shelton, CBS, Dierks Bentley, las vegas, Luke Bryan

“Lierks”, “Duke”, however you say it, Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley are back for another year and we couldn’t be more excited!

You might have missed it, but the official announcement was made during a commercial that aired during the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 12).

2017 marks the fifth year Bryan assumes the helm as host; it’s the second time for Bentley who hosted with Luke in 2016.

Bryan spent three years co-hosting with fellow country superstar Blake Shelton prior to that.

The nominees for the 2017 awards show are set to be announced on Thursday (Feb. 16) according to Taste Of Country.

The 52nd annual ACM Awards broadcast live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2 at 8PM ET on CBS.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Listen Live