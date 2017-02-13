Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley Return To Host 2017 ACM Awards

“Lierks”, “Duke”, however you say it, Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley are back for another year and we couldn’t be more excited!

You might have missed it, but the official announcement was made during a commercial that aired during the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 12).

2017 marks the fifth year Bryan assumes the helm as host; it’s the second time for Bentley who hosted with Luke in 2016.

Bryan spent three years co-hosting with fellow country superstar Blake Shelton prior to that.

The nominees for the 2017 awards show are set to be announced on Thursday (Feb. 16) according to Taste Of Country.

The 52nd annual ACM Awards broadcast live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2 at 8PM ET on CBS.