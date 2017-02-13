Brett Eldredge Attends Prom in Nashville

Well now here’s a happy story to get your week off right.

After co-hosting the ‘Today Show’ in New York last week, Brett Eldredge boarded a plane bound for Nashville so that he could attend a very special prom he was invited to on Twitter.

Last month, Matt from Best Buddies Tennessee, an organization that provides opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, used social media to invite Brett to their annual prom, and guess what – it worked.

Help us ask @bretteldredge to our Prom on February 10th with a Retweet! #getbretttoprom pic.twitter.com/xHMGpVrSN7 — Best Buddies TN (@BestBuddiesTN) January 25, 2017

How could I pass up a chance to hang with my buddies at PROM!? Im on an airplane now but maybe I'll see ya soon bud😜 https://t.co/XP6kbDgPc9 — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) February 10, 2017

The organization held their prom on Friday night at Bridgestone Arena and Brett shared Snapchats from inside the prom, and even spent time with Matt and his date at the bash.