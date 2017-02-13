Brett Eldredge Attends Prom in Nashville

Well now here’s a happy story to get your week off right.
After co-hosting the ‘Today Show’ in New York last week, Brett Eldredge boarded a plane bound for Nashville so that he could attend a very special prom he was invited to on Twitter.
Last month, Matt from Best Buddies Tennessee, an organization that provides opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, used social media to invite Brett to their annual prom, and guess what – it worked.
The organization held their prom on Friday night at Bridgestone Arena and Brett shared Snapchats from inside the prom, and even spent time with Matt and his date at the bash.