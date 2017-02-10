Kelsea Ballerini’s Surprise Duet on Sophomore Album

February 10, 2017 7:42 AM By DeAnna Lee
First of all, you can tell that Kelsea Ballerini is truly in love! Look at the way she’s looking at her fiance! They are complete #RelationshipGoals for our Valentine’s Day. Her fiance, Morgan Evans, is totally in love too, because somehow Kelsea convinced Morgan to sing on her sophomore album!

I feel like a kid that has my first crush every time I'm around him. And I get to marry him. WIN.

We don’t have any more details about the song, but Kelsea did reveal the duet’s title may also be the name of the album!

Watch for Kelsea Ballerini to perform with Lukas Graham on the Grammy’s Sunday night! Go Kelsea!

Listen Live