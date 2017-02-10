Kat Gets Revenge – WWE Style

February 10, 2017 7:00 AM
While Seth left for a week long vacation, Kat was trying to pick up the slack. Being the helpful and happy person she is, she couldn’t say no, but Kat started feeling a little bit picked on!

Kat knew just who to call to set things straight…her new friend and WWE star Baron Corbin:

 

 

Make sure to check out Baron Corbin when he battles for the WWE championship belt against John Cena, Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles, The Miz and Dean Ambrose inside the Elimination Chamber on Sunday Feb. 128 ET/5 PT.  SmackDown LIVE presents its next brand-exclusive pay-per-view live on the award-winning WWE Network

