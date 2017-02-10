DeAnna Lee’s Grammy Awards Predictions

Sunday night I will posted up watching our favorite country artists making us proud on the biggest music awards show of the year- The Grammys! We’ll be watching for Keith Urban’s duet with Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Little Big Town, and Kelsea Ballerini to perform on the show. Plus keep an eye out for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as presenters.

Before the show, let’s have some fun and make a few predictions in the country music categories! Who do YOU think should win? Here are my predictions!

Best Country Album

Brandy Clark “Big Day in a Small Town”

Loretta Lynn “Full Circle”

Maren Morris “Hero”

Sturgill Simpson “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth”

Keith Urban “Ripcord”

DeAnna Lee’s Winner:

I can’t get enough of Morton, Washington’s Brandy Clark! Her album is ground breaking, honest, and one of a kind. I hope she takes home that coveted grammy!

Best Country Song

Keith Urban – Blue Ain’t Your Color

Thomas Rhett- Die A Happy Man

Tim McGraw – Humble and Kind

Maren Morris – My Church

Miranda Lambert – Vice

DeAnna Lee’s Winner:

No song struck me quite like Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind”. Tim proved his staying power in country music by continuing to pick songs that will live on in our memories forever!

Best Country Solo Performance

Brandy Clark – Love Can Go To Hell

Miranda Lambert – Vice

Maren Morris – My Church

Carrie Underwood – Church Bells

Keith Urban – Blue Ain’t Your Color

DeAnna Lee’s Winner:

While all of these songs were big hits and crank it up worthy, it’s Brandy Clark’s “Love Can Go To Hell” that moved me. Whenever I hear this song, once is not enough! I have to put it on repeat! Go Brandy Go!

Best Country Duo/ Group Performance

Different for Girls- Dierks Bentley With Elle King

21 Summer – Brothers Osborne

Setting the World on Fire- Kenny Chesney With Pink

Jolene- Pentatonix With Dolly Parton

Think of You- Chris Young With Cassadee Pope

DeAnna Lee’s Winner:

This is a really tough category for me! All of these songs had an impact on me as a lover of country music, but the one that I stands out above the rest for me is Chris Young and Cassadee Pope “Think of You”! Chris and Cassadee’s voices blend together like bees and honey!

Good luck to all of the nominees! Country music is the big winner on the show Sunday, because of how well we will be represented!